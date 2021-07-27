Skoda to scale up presence to 100 cities in India

Czech automaker Skoda Auto has improved its network presence by almost 15 per cent since the launch of Kushaq less than a month ago and is targeting to be present in 100 cities across India by August. Skoda Auto India will have more than 170 customer touchpoints, including sales and after-sales facilities, by next month, which will be ramped up to 225 by next year.

“Launch of Kushaq was instrumental in driving this growth, as it infused tremendous confidence and excitement across the dealer fraternity. There have been more than 200 applications by potential partners. This includes a new mix of dealers as well as existing dealers who want to build on the brand association and open additional facilities,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told Business Line.

According to a press note, the increased network reach will also support the brand’s three-pronged strategies of launching new products, including new services and building on its promise of customer-centricity.

Hollis said the newly launched Kushaq has created a major boost in sales, with orders picking up not just for Kushaq but previous models as well. “New products help drive customer engagement. As consumers flock to showrooms to appraise the new Kushaq, sales for older models such as Octavia also see a boost,” Hollis explained.