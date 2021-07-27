Companies

Skoda to scale up presence to 100 cities in India

Ayushi Kar Mumbai | Updated on July 27, 2021

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India   -  Businessline

Customer touchpoints to be ramped up to 225 by next year

Czech automaker Skoda Auto has improved its network presence by almost 15 per cent since the launch of Kushaq less than a month ago and is targeting to be present in 100 cities across India by August. Skoda Auto India will have more than 170 customer touchpoints, including sales and after-sales facilities, by next month, which will be ramped up to 225 by next year.

“Launch of Kushaq was instrumental in driving this growth, as it infused tremendous confidence and excitement across the dealer fraternity. There have been more than 200 applications by potential partners. This includes a new mix of dealers as well as existing dealers who want to build on the brand association and open additional facilities,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told Business Line.

According to a press note, the increased network reach will also support the brand’s three-pronged strategies of launching new products, including new services and building on its promise of customer-centricity.

Hollis said the newly launched Kushaq has created a major boost in sales, with orders picking up not just for Kushaq but previous models as well. “New products help drive customer engagement. As consumers flock to showrooms to appraise the new Kushaq, sales for older models such as Octavia also see a boost,” Hollis explained.

Published on July 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

automobiles (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.