Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL) announced the production of over 1.5 million vehicles at its Chakan plant in Pune.

The first car that rolled out from the plant was the Skoda Fabia in 2009 with vehicle productions from the Volkswagen Group including the VW Vento and Polo, VW Taigun and Virtus.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India also announced the 3,00,000 unit production for the popular INDIA 2.0 car range, which includes VW Taigun and Virtus, Škoda Kushaq and Slavia.

The company exported over 30 per cent of its car production to over 40 countries and is among the top four exporters of India-made cars.

“The significant output of 1.5 million vehicles at our Chakan Plant, coupled with the production milestone of four successful MQB models and the 10-year journey of our engine shop stand testament to our dedication to India’s automotive industry and SAVWIPL’s significant contribution to the nation’s talent and workforce. As we outline our expansion plan in India, we remain steadfast in our mission to ‘Innovating Locally, Impacting Globally’. We aim to elevate India’s position as a global hub for automotive manufacturing, aligning with the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, driving growth and prosperity within our communities,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited,

