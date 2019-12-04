Skoda’s India-specific SUV to hit the road by 2021

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Skoda’s India-specific model, a mid-sized SUV, developed under its €1-billion (₹8,000 crore) ‘India 2.0’ project, is expected to hit the market in 2021.
The Chakan unit (in Pune) is being upgraded and a new R&D facility has been set up there. Technical development of new products will take place there with nearly 95 per cent localisation of components.
The company has maintained that it will assess the possibility of exporting India manufactured vehicles, at a later stage.
Skoda Auto’s parts and components are mostly imported in a completely-knocked down condition for models like Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb. In case of Rapid, there is 65 per cent localisation. The company has the four models in India at the moment. The Rapid is manufactured at the Pune plant, while the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq models are produced at Aurangabad. In line with its India investments, Skoda Auto is looking at nearly 138 dealerships by 2023, up from the existing 63.
“By 2021 we should see the first car from Skoda under its India 2.0 project. However, there are some more models lined up for launch in 2020 also,” Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd, told BusinessLine.
According to Hollis, Skoda Auto is “keenly watching the space” when it comes to electric vehicles. It is waiting for “clear plans on infrastructure” that include charging facilities, before entering the category.
While Skoda India is expected to launch new models next year, not much growth is expected across the auto-sector in India. Sales are expected to pick up from 2021 onwards. “Compared to 2019, we anticipate growth in the auto industry to be flat in 2020. But, growth is expected from 2021 onwards,” he said.
Skoda Auto sold 17,000 cars in 2018 and is expected to close 2019 with 15,000 units (The company follows a calendar year). Mid-and small-sized SUVs have seen an increase in demand. Overall lesser sales are attributed to economic slowdown and weak consumer sentiments.
According to Hollis, there needs to be “strong consumer sentiment” for car sales to pick up. And the government of the day has to drive-up consumer sentiments. Another factor that will help drive sales is new launches.
“If I look at competition, some of the new models that have been launched this year have done well compared to older models,” he pointed out.
In 2019, Skoda has not launched any new model. Rather it has been upgrading existing ones with new features or having limited (special) editions.
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...