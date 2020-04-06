Skylo co-founder Trivedi in Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list

Parthsarathi Trivedi, co-founder of Skylo, has been named in the Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list for Asia in 2020 in the Healthcare and Science and Big Money segments.

Born and raised in Kolkata, Trivedi was educated at MIT and Stanford University. He is also a Member of CII’s National Committee on Space.

Trivedico-founded a start-up in 2017 to bring internet access to remote areas of the world. The company’s Skylo Hub, a portable hardware that can connect to satellites through self-developed antenna and software, transmits data and signal to nearby devices and sensors.

The device facilitates vessels and machines operating in hard-to-reach areas to be connected and monitored. Skylo’s hardware costs less than $100, with data plans starting at $1.

Technology is going to be the uniting force for the world at present. Several industries, from agriculture to logistics, are being transformed with digitisation, said Trivedi.

“We are excited by the ways Skylo’s ubiquitous machine data network could be called into action in India for tracking the timely delivery, temperature regulation of vaccines across the nation, saving people’s lives at sea and in the remotest of places,” he said.

Amid challenging times and global uncertainty, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 features innovative leaders who are ready and equipped to adapt to whatever the future may hold, with 30 honourees selected for each of the 10 categories, said a statement.