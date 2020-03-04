Sleepy Owl gets new funding

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Delhi-based Sleepy Owl has raised an undisclosed amount as growth capital in their latest round of funding. Sleepy Owl is a start-up in the ready-to-drink coffee space.
This round of funding was led by Rukam Capital. Existing investors of Sleepy Owl DSG Consumer Partners & AngelList India also participated in this round of funding.
Rukam Capital invests in early stage consumer products and services companies that have exceptional growth prospects and exhibit the potential for substantial returns.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with Sleepy Owl and DSG Consumer Partners to further strengthen the brand’s pan India presence. The company has demonstrated a strongg growthpattern since their launch in 2016. With this investment, we are confident that Sleepy Owl will get the required impetus to further scale up their business and expand operations. The brand has a huge potential of being amongst the fastest growing formats within the coffee business category,” said Archana Jahagirdar, Rukam Capital’s Managing Partner.
According to a statement, the brand plans to use the proceeds from the current round of funding to expand operations, strengthen distribution and launch new products.
Sleepy Owl Co- Founder, Ajai Thandi believes that “The coffee lovers’ landscape has evolved across the globe and the cold brew coffee concept has gradually seeped into the Indian markets as well."
Speaking about the funding, he added, "We are elated on receiving the latest round of funding as it reflects investors’ faith in our business model and growth potential in the Indian market. We plan to utilise the funds to launch new products and go deeper in our existing retail markets Delhi and Mumbai.”
Sleepy Owl has a presence in 1,000+ outlets in Delhi and Mumbai and has catered to 60,000 customers. Their products are also available on the company’s website and Amazon.
Founded in 2016, Sleepy Owl sells ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, brew boxes, brew packs and brew bags. The company was co-founded by Ajai Thandi, Arman Sood and Ashwajeet Singh.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...