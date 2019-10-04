SMA Abacus opens Neeuro Brain Lab in Kochi

Partnering with Singapore-based Neeuro Pte Ltd, SMA Abacus India ( P) Ltd has opened South India’s first Neeuro Brain Lab in Kochi.

S Suhas, District Collector, Ernakulam inaugurated the Lab at the SMA Abacus premise at SRM Road, Kochi.

Neeuro is a global Digital Mental Health platform that is backed by a portfolio of patented and clinically validated research with Singapore’s National Research Agency to empower digital therapeutics and brain fitness solutions.

The solutions include digital therapeutics for ADHD, anxiety, pain management, etc. It also powers brain fitness applications such as improving children’s, working adults’ and seniors’ cognition.

“We see this partnership with Neeuro as a great opportunity to educate not only children but also adults, parents especially, on the importance of training the brain and unlocking potentials of young kids”, R.G.Suresh Babu, MD & CEO, SMA Abacus India Pvt Ltd said.