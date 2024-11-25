Beyond Appliances, innovative smart kitchen appliance brand has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Fireside Venture Investment Fund III. The round also saw participation from Dharana Capital and angel investors including Shezan Bhojani (Founder, Design Cafe), Saurabh Jain and Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founders, Livspace), and Chandru Kalro (Former CEO, TTK Prestige).

The fresh capital will accelerate Beyond Appliances’ technology development and manufacturing capabilities, furthering its mission to transform Indian kitchens into smart, vibrant spaces.

Founded in 2024 by Eshwar K Vikas and Rakesh Patil, Beyond Appliances combines advanced technology with practical functionality to transform kitchens into smart kitchens.

The company has Android-powered chimney featuring a 7-inch display that doubles as a kitchen management system. This product allows users to access OTT apps, music, set reminders, and create grocery lists through integrated apps like Zepto and Blinkit. The company’s product portfolio also includes smart hobs with digital timers, whistle counters and advanced safety features like Flame Failure Detection (FFD).

Eshwar K Vikas, Co-Founder & CEO, Beyond Appliances said, “With our technology-first approach and deep understanding of kitchen dynamics, we aim to reimagine how people interact with their kitchens. Having already revolutionised commercial kitchens through Mukunda Foods, we understand the profound impact that thoughtful innovation can bring to everyday cooking. With this funding, we’re positioned to accelerate our R&D efforts and expand our manufacturing capabilities, bringing more groundbreaking products to Indian households.”

Beyond Appliances’ products are currently available through major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retail stores across Bangalore. The company holds multiple patents and plans to expand its product portfolio with eight new innovations within existing categories before venturing into new segments.