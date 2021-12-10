Smartchem Tech to set up Technical Ammonium Nitrate plant in Odisha

Smartchem Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, plans to invest ₹2,200 crore in setting up 3.37 lakh tonnes per annum Technical Ammonium Nitrate complex at Tata Steel Industrial Park in Gopalpur, Odisha.

It will generate employment for 1,500 people during the project phase and 325 people during the operation phase. It also holds the possibility of attracting investment in ancillary units like explosive manufacturers, manufacturers of LDPE/HDPE bags and liners, among others.

The plant will deploy latest technology from Casale, that will ensure it is the safest plant with lowest possible emission.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2024 with half of the engineering work already completed and the piling work will begin from next January.

It is strategically located near major mining hubs and Gopalpur port to cater domestic demand and tap into export opportunities.

After start of production, Odisha will become a key source of TAN to the entire Eastern Belt where majority of Mining and Infrastructure growth is foreseen in future.

The project will reduce supply deficit and become import substitution of over ₹4,500 crore.

Additionally, the project will contribute ₹3,000 crore in GST and ₹1,100 crore in Income Tax to the exchequer over 10 years.

The emission and discharge from the plant will be one of the lowest and it features advanced NOx/N2O abatement technologies. The plant is expected to generate 4.5 MW power from the waste heat steam.

Sailesh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Smartchem Technologies said the complex is the first step to accomplish the company's ten-year-old dream to expand operations in the Eastern Region and come closer to our end users. Technical Ammonium Nitrate is a very important raw material that will fuel the infrastructure, economy, and development of the nation. Tata SEZL can attract ancillary units and become a hub for development, he added.