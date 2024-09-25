Small modular reactors (SMRs) are “very much with our core capability”, says L&T’s Wholetime Director and President-Energy, Subramanian Sarma.

In a recent interaction with businessline, responding to a question on L&T’s interest in SMRs, he said that the company was “speaking with some of the potential technology suppliers and exploring possibilities for some time-ups.”

SMRs, called Bharat Small Reactors in the Indian context, are a source of green energy that the world is keenly looking to. BSRs got mentioned in the latest budget speech of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman—she said that the government would “partner with” the private sector for BSRs.

Many industries, especially the steel sector, are exploring possibilities of setting up SMRs for green energy.

L&T, no stranger to the nuclear industry, is also an expert in modularisation, with experience in building modular structures, such as for oil and gas platforms.

Sarma said that once L&T has access to technology, then aspects such as manufacturing the reactors and modularising the manufacturing process are well within the company’s capability.

Asked about discussions with technology providers, Sarma said they were overseas companies but stressed that the discussions are at a very preliminary stage. He said it was important to identify the “right technology”.

L&T’s nuclear ‘product business unit’ “specialises in key equipment for steam supply systems in nuclear power plants. It manufactures key components of the nuclear island like steam generators, end shields, pressurisers, safety heat exchangers, reactor header assemblies, calandria. End Fittings, etc,” the company’s annual report for 2023-24 says.