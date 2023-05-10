Larsen & Toubro AM Naik will step down as non-executive Chairman of the group on September 30, 2023. SN Subrahmanyan will be appointed chairman and managing director of the company from October 1.

SN Subrahmanyan is presently the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro.

AM Naik has been with L&T for more than 58 years and is known as the architect of the transformation of the company into a global conglomerate with dominance in the sectors in which he operated. Under his leadership, the company expanded its market cap and witnessed growth in revenues.

“L&T has been my life. I am immensely proud that I could play a significant part in its growth. The growth trajectory that the company has charted in the last two to three decades is exemplary. The emphasis we laid on IT and technology services has had a significant positive impact on the profitability of the organisation. Going forward, I am sure that Subrahmanyan will continue to foster the high growth and entrepreneurial culture at L&T. In him, L&T has a highly capable, passionate, and empathetic leader,” said AM Naik.

SN Subrahmanyan joined L&T in 1984 as a project planning engineer and has been the CEO and managing director of the company since July 1, 2017. Under Subrahmanyan’s leadership, the company’s infrastructure business grew significantly, including the construction of airports, metros, and freight corridor projects in India and the expansion of L&T’s operations in international geographies.

“I must humbly submit that all that we have been able to achieve has been with the utmost support of all L&Tites and, of course, with the firm backing of Naik contributed significantly to building what we know today as L&T. I would humbly like to take up this responsibility and take the legacy of trust, customer focus, timely delivery, quality, people centricity, and professionalism forward,” said Subrahmanyan.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit