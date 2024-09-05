Premium snacking brand 4700BC expects to grow its topline to about ₹300 crore by FY25 on the back of new launches, strategic marketing initiatives and distribution expansion. In a first-of-its-kind marketing partnership, the snacking brand has tied up with streaming major Netflix to launch two new co-branded popcorn flavours.

The PVR-backed snacking company is also mulling raising fresh funds to the tune of $8-10 million from other investors.

Under collaboration with Netflix, the snacking company has launched two exclusive popcorn flavours - Sweet & Salty and Cheese & Caramel. The products have been launched through a campaign featuring filmmaker Karan Johar besides TV actors Karan Wahi and Karanvir Bohra.

Chirag Gupta, Founder and CEO of 4700BC, told businessline, “This partnership is in line with our organic marketing strategy. We believe this will enable us to acquire new consumers, garner higher visibility on store shelves and strengthen our brand recall. Popcorn and entertainment go hand-in-hand and this collaboration will help us drive in-home consumption of popcorn, which is a fast-growing category in the western snacks segment.”

Originally focused on gourmet popcorn, the brand now offers a wider range including popped chips, makhanas, crunchy corn and gourmet mixes.

“ We have been growing by 50-60 per cent year-on-year. This We expect this growth momentum to continue and are on track to clock an annual recurring revenue of about ₹120-130 crore. We expect to grow our topline to about ₹300 crore by FY27 and also become profitable,” said Gupta.

In developed markets like the US, the popcorn category contributes nearly 5-6 per cent of the healthy snacking segment but in India its miniscule. “Given the growing traction for premium snacking segment and growing acceptance of new-age products, we believe popcorn has the potential to garner 2-3 per cent share of the overall snacking market,” Gupta stated.

4700BC is available across retail stores, e-commerce & Q-commerce platforms besides airlines, railways, corporate canteens and also exports its products to other markets. “Being a brand born before Covid, we have a strong presence in the offline space and its an advantage. We are now leveraging on the digital channel to drive our growth further,” he added.

Talking about future fundraise plans, Gupta said the company is looking at tapping other investors and diversifying its cap table. “We may look at raising funds to the tune of $8-10 million from other investors such as consumer-focused funds,” he stated.

