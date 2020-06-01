Snapdeal sees 25 per cent hike in sale of kitchen items in last two months

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
E-commerce platform, Snapdeal said that it has has seen a 25 per cent jump in the sale of kitchen items in the last two months, i.e, since the lockdown was announced. The company also stated that there has also been a surge of 50 per cent in the sale of baking items.
With work-from-home becoming the new short-term normal, users in metro cities are buying more of effort-saving kitchen devices like roti makers, electric rice cookers, dough makers, vegetable choppers, air fryers, yoghurt makers, appam makers, coffee makers etc.
Over 40 per cent of these orders were placed from India’s metro cities, while non-metro users accounted for the balance. “With most of the families spending more time at home and limiting food from outside, there is increased activity in Indian kitchens. As a result, kitchen appliances and tools that make cooking convenient and fun are in high demand. Based on consumer search and preferences, we will be adding more products and sellers in this category,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.
Snapdeal currently delivers orders in 26000 pin codes across India with more than 500,000 registered sellers with 213 Mn+ listings on the marketplace. More than 70 million users visit Snapdeal every month to browse and buy from this vast catalogue.
The other popular items in the kitchen category include apple cutters, coconut scrapers, pineapple graters, and lemon sprays etc.
There has also been a surge of 50 per cent in the sale of baking items such as baking trays, cookie cutters, brushes, silicon spatula, and cupcake trays as more of our shoppers try their hands on more exotic cooking. Most of this demand is from tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
The demand for steamers of momos, idlis and appams remained high across metros.
With the heatwave picking up across the country, smart kitchen appliances that help with quick blending and juicing are also a hit. The below Rs 800 smart kitchen appliance range of USB blender juicer, citrus spray, and sherbet hand blenders was picked in large quantities. Reusable ice cubes are seeing huge demand too.
Another related product that has seen an uptick in demand is the mini personal air coolers that can be placed on a counter-top and are good for a single person working in a kitchen.
From a utility perspective, kitchen consumables like dishwashing liquids, stainless steel scrub pads, dishwashing brushes, kitchen wipers, dustbin holders and waste disposal bags has also increased from usual business levels.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...