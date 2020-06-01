Snapdeal sees 25 per cent hike in sale of kitchen items in last two months

E-commerce platform, Snapdeal said that it has has seen a 25 per cent jump in the sale of kitchen items in the last two months, i.e, since the lockdown was announced. The company also stated that there has also been a surge of 50 per cent in the sale of baking items.

With work-from-home becoming the new short-term normal, users in metro cities are buying more of effort-saving kitchen devices like roti makers, electric rice cookers, dough makers, vegetable choppers, air fryers, yoghurt makers, appam makers, coffee makers etc.

Over 40 per cent of these orders were placed from India’s metro cities, while non-metro users accounted for the balance. “With most of the families spending more time at home and limiting food from outside, there is increased activity in Indian kitchens. As a result, kitchen appliances and tools that make cooking convenient and fun are in high demand. Based on consumer search and preferences, we will be adding more products and sellers in this category,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal currently delivers orders in 26000 pin codes across India with more than 500,000 registered sellers with 213 Mn+ listings on the marketplace. More than 70 million users visit Snapdeal every month to browse and buy from this vast catalogue.

The other popular items in the kitchen category include apple cutters, coconut scrapers, pineapple graters, and lemon sprays etc.

There has also been a surge of 50 per cent in the sale of baking items such as baking trays, cookie cutters, brushes, silicon spatula, and cupcake trays as more of our shoppers try their hands on more exotic cooking. Most of this demand is from tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

The demand for steamers of momos, idlis and appams remained high across metros.

With the heatwave picking up across the country, smart kitchen appliances that help with quick blending and juicing are also a hit. The below Rs 800 smart kitchen appliance range of USB blender juicer, citrus spray, and sherbet hand blenders was picked in large quantities. Reusable ice cubes are seeing huge demand too.

Another related product that has seen an uptick in demand is the mini personal air coolers that can be placed on a counter-top and are good for a single person working in a kitchen.

From a utility perspective, kitchen consumables like dishwashing liquids, stainless steel scrub pads, dishwashing brushes, kitchen wipers, dustbin holders and waste disposal bags has also increased from usual business levels.