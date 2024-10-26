US-based Snowflake, an AI Data Cloud company’s commitment to India includes investing in the business infrastructure to support growth in the market and partner with customers, said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director for India at Snowflake.

The $38.52 billion company has a current India headcount of over 600 employees across the Sales and Marketing teams and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, while its global headcount is over 7500 across 45 offices worldwide.

The Pune Innovation Centre serves as a global CoE, and the company currently has between 500-600 employees working there. One initiative from the Pune CoE is a program called “Snow on Snow,” showcasing how the company uses its platform for functions like HR, finance, and sales, providing a real-world proof of concept (POC) to its customers.

Beyond internal use, the Pune center also collaborates with partners to co-create assets. “We work with these partners to develop cutting-edge solutions that address industry-specific challenges. This collaboration allows us to continuously enhance our offerings and help partners scale their solutions on our platform,” he said.

“The journey for Snowflake in India is relatively new - about 5 years old. We are building out to cover the market better and building our partner ecosystem with our overall India presence. India is a focus market from a Snowflake global perspective and is marked out as a territory that will provide growth overall to the organisation. Snowflake is investing in India, and in this growth to be ready as the market matures from a data and AI perspective,” Rai explained.

He added that in India, Snowflake has a few 100 customers representing several verticals.

“We have customers in the digital native category and financial services. CPG retail and supply chain manufacturing are big focus areas for us. In financial services, we have Piramal Finance, a flagship customer that has been there for many years have all the data on the Snowflake data Cloud. They can get use cases like regulatory reporting, management dashboards, cross sell-upsell, all that data from the Snowflake Data cloud.”

According to the company, Piramal Finance, a financial services customer, has witnessed a 3-4x growth in the usage of data and has saved over one crore with Snowflake.

Some of Snowflake’s India customers include Urban Company, for whom the former provides cost-efficient auto-scaling to meet peak demands. With a 10x improvement in operational efficiency, Snowflake shared that queries originally taking over 20 minutes, now return results in less than 2 minutes.

Alongside, Snowflake has assisted Razorpay in data sharing for decision-making, minimizing frauds, improving reconciliation, and a 30-second data freshness as opposed to 24 hours. For Swiggy, 90 per cent of queries are executed in under 100 seconds. It can run 3.7x more queries per day, and 20 per cent faster, at a 1.8x lower cost. Swiggy has seen a 92 per cent reduction in queries that run over five minutes and then fail.

The company has over 45 worldwide offices including Bozeman, Amsterdam, Berlin, Denver, Dubai, London, New York, Paris, San Mateo, Seoul, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Toronto.

