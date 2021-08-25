SNV Shoppee looks to expand with focus on Central India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Kolkata-based ₹1,000 crore More Group, which had recently forayed into retail segment with the launch of organised value retail chain of stores under the brand ‘SNV Shoppee’, is looking to scale up the initiative by expanding into newer towns and cities and setting up close to 50 stores with a focus on Central India during the current fiscal.
The brand, which operates under Sanvie Retail Pvt. Ltd, currently has around 75 company owned stores primarily across Eastern, Northern and Northeastern States of the country.
More Group, which was primarily into apparels and textiles wholesale business, forayed into the retail segment in October last year amid the pandemic. The Covid-induced slowdown and lockdowns in several regions notwithstanding, it has witnessed sales of about ₹120-125 crore in the past ten months, Varun More, Managing Director, Sanvie Retail Pvt Ltd, told BusinessLine.
“We primarily cater to customers in suburban and semi urban areas and we want to reach out into Tier II and Tier III cities to cater to the larger mass. We are hopeful of growing our sales to ₹325 crore by March 2022 as there is a huge potential for growth in these markets,” he said.
While Covid-induced lockdown impacted business to some extent, however, sales started picking up once the opening up started. With the festive season round the corner, the company is hopeful that the growth momentum would continue.
SNV Shoppee, which has garments and apparels across the three categories – men, women and kids, accessories and home furnishing, plans to open 100-125 stores in 2022-23. These would be focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns and cities. “We are a value format store and for this category of consumers shopping is also a kind of entertainment. We expect footfalls to increase with Durga Puja and Diwali round the corner,” he said.
The group, which had invested close to ₹150 crore in the first phase of the launch of the retail entity, is looking to infuse another ₹100-125 crore in the second phase (2022-23). Most of these investments would be internal accruals, he said.
