Sobha features in FT’s Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies Report 2020 list

Sobha Limited, Bengaluru-based real estate company, has become the only Indian company to get featured in the FT ranking: Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies Report 2020 list among other construction companies.

The company in a release said the evaluation was based on companies having: revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015; revenue of at least $1 million generated in 2018; being independent; headquartered in one of 11 territories in Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines) and whose revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic.

JC Sharma, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Sobha Limited, said, “This FT ranking of top 500 high-growth companies in the APAC region comes at a time when most industries are facing an economic slowdown, more so, due to this pandemic. This will certainly help in boosting the morale of the business community. Being recognised as the only Indian real estate company in the APAC region by an esteemed publication like Financial Times, is a matter of immense pride for us. Our philosophy of ‘passion at work’ is a testimony to our years of hard work and commitment. We would like to thank our stakeholders who have contributed and believed in our vision collectively.”