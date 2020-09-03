SoftBank-led funding triples health start-up Biofourmis’s valuation

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
SoftBank Group Corpled a $100-million investment in Biofourmis, nearly tripling the valuation of a software start-up that predicts problems for patients with heart conditions.
SoftBank’s financing came from the Vision Fund 2, a successor to the Japanese giant’s initial $100 billion fund. Existing backers EDBI of Singapore, MassMutual Ventures, Openspace Ventures and Sequoia Capital also joined the Series C round.
The investment round valued the company at more than $700 million, up from about $250 million previously, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. A company spokesman declined to comment on its valuation.
Biofourmis, which was founded in Singapore before relocating its base to Boston, uses artificial intelligence to provide personalised care. It plans to use the capital to develop digital solutions across cardiology, respiratory, oncology and pain management for patients in the US, China and Japan, said Chief Executive Officer Kuldeep Singh Rajput in an interview.
“We believe Biofourmis is a leader in using AI and machine learning-based solutions to advance digital therapeutics,” said Greg Moon, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.
Rajput, who turns 29 this month, said he was not planning to raise capital after closing a $35 million Series B round in May 2019. But SoftBank contacted him after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic really fast-forwarded the need for virtual monitoring of patients remotely at home, and we were able to customise our platform to monitor patients with Covid-19 in five countries,” said Rajput. “SoftBank had been following this, and in May and June we met up with them and they opened up multiple opportunities.”
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...