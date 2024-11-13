Japan based SoftBank Group reported a profit of 1.2 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) in the second quarter of FY25, compared to a net loss of $6.21 billion last year, largely on the back of the successful listing of its portfolio companies during the period.

Vision Funds (SVF1 and SVF2) sold investments totalling $1.85 billion for the six-month period ended September 30, including full exits from 10 portfolio companies such as SenseTime and Paytm, and partial exits from several other portfolio companies.

SoftBank Vision Fund made a cumulative gain of $1.349 billion from its portfolio firms Ola Electric, FirstCry and Delhivery in the second quarter of the financial year. Ola Electric and FirstCry hit the public market in the quarter where the investor reportedly sold shares worth ₹1,287 crore.

Brainbees Solution, the parent of FirstCry saw a premium listing at ₹625 crore, 34 per cent above its issue price, while Ola Electric in August 2024 positively impacted SVF2, boosting its public portfolio valuation by 0.2 per cent for the quarter.

During the quarter, FirstCry boosted the SoftBank Vision Fund’s gains by $642 million, while Ola Electric and Delhivery each added $401 million and $306 million to the fund, respectively.

Another one of its company, Swiggy, has also opted for an IPO which was subscribed more than three times.

Apart from listing gains, SoftBank’s Vision Fund has also exited investments including Patym, Zomato and PB Fintech.

SVF1 saw the value of its holdings rise to $5.8 billion in the September quarter from $2.8 billion in the June quarter, while the SVF2 saw a loss of $1.7 billion, down from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter.