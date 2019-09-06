Solapur terry towel makers bullish on exports to US

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The ongoing trade war between the US and China and the subsequent slowdown in Chinese economy is expected to boost terry towel exports to the US, which imports about ₹22,500 crore worth the product every year.
India accounts for ₹5,200 crore of the US’ imports.
Recently, the US hiked duty on towel imports from China to 15 per cent, while it is 10 per cent on shipments from India. Of the overall terry towel sales, Solapur accounts for the lion’s share generating sales revenue of ₹1,200 crore from exports and domestic sales.
Rajesh Goski, President, Textile Development Foundation, said that terry towel manufacturers from Solapur are hoping to increase capacity with a target to grow their revenue to ₹5,200 crore by 2022.
The industry along with Co-operative, Marketing and Textile, Maharashtra and Global Network, an International Trade Advisor, will organise Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019 between September 25 and 27 in Solapur to bring cotton growers, manufacturers, traders, exporters and importers under one platform to harness market and export opportunity.
Global buyers will negotiate with shortlisted Maharashtra suppliers directly. “We have a better chance as our product will now be cheaper for importers from the US. Our labour cost is also cheaper compared to China,” he said.
India is the third largest home textiles market in the Asia-Pacific and estimated to log world’s fastest at CAGR of 7.2 per cent to touch $5.6 billion by 2020. Bed linen and spreads accounts for 58 per cent of the Indian home textiles market and will touch $3.3 million by 2020.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...