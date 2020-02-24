Solar projects execution may be delayed, PV module prices to go up: ICRA

The Covid-19 outbreak in China has added to the woes of domestic solar developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as well as module OEMs with disruption in the supply of key components used in manufacturing solar modules.

Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head & Senior Vice-President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, “Given the import dependency on China for sourcing of PV modules, the execution timelines for the ongoing utility scale/roof-top solar projects are likely to be affected with delays in the delivery of PV modules. This is due to the ongoing disruption in supply chain for sourcing of modules/cells and uncertainty over the timelines for normalcy in the manufacturing operations in China for solar OEMs.” For domestic module manufacturers and OEMs, sales volumes are likely to be impacted in the fourth quarter of FY2020 and in the near term.

There is a possibility of a spike in solar PV module price levels in the near term putting an upward pressure on expected bid tariffs. As a result, a de-risking strategy to identify and ensure an alternative supply chain, other than China in the long run, would be critical for domestic IPPs/OEMs.