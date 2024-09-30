Solex Energy said on Monday, that as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, the company is exploring the development of a new cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW).

Solex also announced an investment of more than ₹8,000 crore as part of its Vision 2030 strategy.

Solex is exploring to scale up to 5 GW. Its module manufacturing capacity will also be increased from 1.5 GW to 15 GW. It also aims to expand the workforce to over 25,000 to support this growth.

Chetan Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Solex Energy, said, “Vision 2030 represents a key milestone in our journey to becoming a fully integrated solar company. With the introduction of N-Type TOPcon technology featuring rectangular cells, Solex Energy is raising the bar for efficiency and reliability.”

A major component of Vision 2030 is the launch of the Tapi-R series, Shah said adding the series is named after the Tapi river, a symbol of vitality in the region where Solex is headquartered (Gujarat).

“With the launch of the Tapi-R series, we are proud to be the first Indian manufacturer to offer modules with such advanced technology. We recently became the first Indian PV module manufacturer to secure the prestigious MCS 005 certification under the BSI Kitemark, accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). This achievement reaffirms our dedication to quality, trust, and excellence,” he added.

The Surat-headquartered company has its factory in Tadkeshwar (Gujarat) with 700 MW production capacity and another 800 MW under installation.

