Sona BLW Precision opens third plant; to invest ₹100 cr

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (SBPFL), part of the $800-million Sona Group, on Thursday said it has put up another manufacturing facility in Gurugram (Haryana) and will invest ₹100 crore over the next three years.

The new unit is Sona BLW’s third manufacturing facility in India and seventh worldwide, with plants in Germany (three) and Hungary (one) as well.

“Total investment planned for the new facility is approximately ₹100 crore, which will be spent over the next two to three years, creating around 300 new jobs. This facility will augment the company’s production capacity by 30 per cent,” the company said.

Sona BLW’s customers include Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volvo Eicher and New Holland India.

It also exports auto components to leading global automotive players.

“We at Sona BLW are committed to bringing significant value through local sourcing, creation of more jobs and offering of high-quality products to our customers globally,” said Sunjay Kapur, Managing Director.