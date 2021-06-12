Sona Comstar raises ₹2,498 crore from 42 anchor investors

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Automotive components and technology supplier Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has raised ₹2,498 crore, 45 per cent of its total Initial Public Offering (IPO) size, from 42 anchor investors.
This is the country’s third-largest IPO anchor book, the other two being PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (₹3,480 crore from 47 anchor investors in April 2021) and SBI Cards (₹2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors in February 2020).
Sona Comstar’s anchor book was subscribed by 24 foreign portfolio investors, 11 domestic mutual funds, five life insurance companies and two Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), the company informed the bourses late Friday.
The company allocated 8.6 crore shares at ₹291 per share.
The Government of Singapore Investment Corporate (GIC) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) together invested ₹401.5 crore in the anchor book. Marquee foreign portfolio investors such as Nomura Asset Management, Fidelity, Eastspring Investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Amundi participated in the anchor book.
The marquee domestic investors included SBI MF, Axis MF, Birla MF, HDFC MF, Mirae Asset MF, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak MF, Kotak Life Insurance, Birla Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Bharti Axa, Invesco MF, Canara Robeco MF, Sundaram MF, IIFL, Bank of Baroda MF and Edelweiss among others.
Niche global investors including Thornburg Investment Management and RWC also participated, it added.
On Wednesday, Sona Comstar fixed a price band of ₹285–291 per share for its ₹5,500-crore IPO, which will open on June 14 and close on June 16.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...