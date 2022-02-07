Sonata Software partners with Microsoft for its launch of ‘Microsoft Cloud for Retail’

Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company on Monday announced its partnership with Microsoft for its launch of ‘Microsoft Cloud for Retail’, further strengthening its offerings to the retail industry.

The company has been a partner with Microsoft for over three decades. The ‘Microsoft Cloud for Retail’ collaboration is expected to further strengthen the relationship, the company said in an official release.

Sonata Software delivers solutions for retailers world-wide, leveraging world-class IPs, in-house migration and modernisation tools, its engineering services, all underpinned by Platformation, its digital transformation framework. Sonata Connected Retail provides personalised, intelligent, and adaptive solutions for retailers.

“The partnership with Microsoft Cloud for Retail will further enhance our capabilities, with its emphasis on leveraging data, elevating the shopping experience, building real-time, sustainable supply chains, and empowering store associates,” said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Head, BizApps and Industry Platforms, Sonata Software.

Robbee Minicola, Senior Director, Partner Strategy, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries at Microsoft, said, “Sonata and Microsoft have had a longstanding relationship, and together, we will deliver solutions that allow retailers to build resilience and grow now and into the future.”

The Sonata Connected Retail solution is available through Microsoft AppSource. Sonata Software is a Microsoft Gold Partner and is a member of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications.

The company’s stock was trading at ₹850.55 on the BSE, up ₹9.55 or 1.14 per cent at 10:53 am.