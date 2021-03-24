Sonata unveils ‘Cxe’ solution to tap into customer experience

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Sonata Software plans to tap the Customer Experience (CX) market with the launch of ‘Cxe’, an enhanced and integrated CX management solution developed using the ‘Platformation’ approach, its framework for digital transformation.
‘CXe’ is designed for clients looking for holistic end-to-end solutions in the post-pandemic new normal, a company spokesman said. The global market has since witnessed a major upturn. Fortune Business Insights expects it to grow from $9.26 billion in 2020 to $21.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13 per cent.
Sonata had in March 2020 acquired the Melbourne-based GBW, pioneers in the CX domain. ‘CXe’ is a combines GBW’s CX Management tools and expertise supplemented by Sonata’s own Platformation methodology of driving digital transformation and deep expertise in customer engagement, data and analytics.
Businesses who get the CX part right also enjoy loyalty, helping them gain customers as also advocacy and bringing down cost of acquiring new ones. So, it is not surprising to see most of them have programmes asking customers for feedback. But, based on analyst studies and the experience of GBW, only one in five-six companies get it right. For others, gains from CX remains the proverbial pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said that despite evolving customer habits post the pandemic, the basics of ensuring great CX remains the same - listening intently to your customer and acting on it. “A well thought-out CX programme involves understanding what drives great customer experience across the customer journey and life cycle.”
Initial response to ‘CXe’ from existing customers has been overwhelming from clients across the globe, Reddy said. Sonata is now sprucing up its team to offer the solution to more new customers besides making further investments in development and marketing.
Venkatesh Parthasarathy, ex-MD of Dairy Farm and adviser to many leading companies, said that 'Cxe' is unique and covers off pain areas across different vendors while missing out on a unified view of the customer. “But the icing on the cake for me is really about being able to see the impact of the CX programmes on your business”.
Grant Salmon, CEO of GBW (now a Sonata Software company) said that GBW’s experience of over 30 years gives insights into why companies fail with their CX management programmes. “You need to know if your CX is impacting your business outcomes and if your programmes are not giving you that visibility, you are bound to lose interest. That is why we came up with ‘CXe’ where we offer an end-to-end solution that addresses challenges with conventional ones.”
