Sony launches Bravia OLED TV A8H in India

Sony has launched its new 4K HDR OLED A8H series of televisions in India.
The company has announced the launch of the Bravia OLED TV A8H, which is part of the series in India.
The television comes with a 4K HDR X1 Ultimate picture processor and Triluminos display.
The TV is equipped with Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster technology for a clearer display and the X-Motion Clarity technology for better refresh rate.
The television also includes an embedded light sensor that adjusts picture brightness as per room conditions.
Also read: Sony’s PS5 trademark dispute in India resolved
For audio, the TV is equipped with Acoustic Surface Audio which includes twin subwoofers for bass. It also facilitates multidimensional sound with S-Force Front Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos that is built-in.
The TV also comes with a Voice Zoom feature using which a viewer can “hear human speech clearly without having to turn up the volume,” Sony said.
The AH8 features Sony’s Android TV which supports over 5,000 apps and games from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar. It also features a picture mode specially developed for Netflix Originals called the Netflix Calibrated Mode.
The OLED TV also has built-in voice assistant.
Also read: Sony WH-1000XM4: Good music and dead silence
“The built-in microphones on the TV will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience,” Sony said.
The TV can also work with smart speakers such as Google Home or Amazon Echo.
The KD-65A8H model of the TV is priced at ₹279,990. It will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon e-commerce portal in India.
