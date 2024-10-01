Tony Vinciquerra will step down as CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) on January 2, 2025, the company announced today. Ravi Ahuja, currently SPE’s Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO, will succeed Vinciquerra as President and CEO.

Vinciquerra, who has led SPE since June 2017, will remain as non-executive Chairman until December 2025. Under his leadership, SPE achieved five consecutive years of increasing profit and navigated significant industry challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

During Vinciquerra’s tenure, SPE strengthened its film slate, reimagined its television businesses, and pursued strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Crunchyroll in 2021 to bolster its anime offerings.

The company also divested most of its international cable networks and opted not to launch a general entertainment streaming service, decisions that helped maintain profitability amid industry upheaval.

Ahuja joined SPE in 2021, overseeing television production and the studio’s India business. He has been instrumental in recent acquisitions, including Industrial Media and Bad Wolf. Prior to SPE, Ahuja held executive positions at Walt Disney Television and Fox Networks Group.

Sony Group Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida praised Vinciquerra’s “strategic vision and outstanding leadership” in SPE’s turnaround. Yoshida expressed confidence in Ahuja’s ability to lead SPE’s future growth, citing his experience in the entertainment industry.

The leadership change comes as SPE aims to further capitalize on its intellectual property and strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape.

