Sony to close down PlayStation Store on PS3 and Vita devices

Sony will shut down its PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3 on July 2, 2021, the company has announced.

It will also be closing down the store for PlayStation Vita devices on August 27, 2021.

Additionally, it will also retire the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation Portable) devices on July 2.

With this, users will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content. In-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP will also become inaccessible.

Apart from this, users will no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation Store and purchase functionality for these devices close, Sony said in its announcement.

“Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation Store on the web, PlayStation App or on PS4 and PS5 consoles,” it said.

The change will make new digital content inaccessible on these devices. However, users will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles and access previously purchased video/media content. Additionally, they will be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as they remain a member of the service.

They will also be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.

Sony originally launched the PS3 in November 2006. Over 80 million units of the console were sold in total, the Verge reported.

Separately, starting April 2021, the PlayStation Communities feature will no longer be supported or available on the PS4 console.

However, users will still be able to stay connected and use messaging features and more on their PS4 and the PlayStation App.