SonyLIV aims to double subscribers in the next 2 years

Despite losing out on the coveted sports property Indian Premier League earlier this month, Sony Pictures Networks India still has big plans for its OTT platform SonyLIV with an aim to double its subscriber base in the next two years, Head of Marketing at SonyLIV, Aman Srivastava told BusinessLine that they have a plans to launch a slate of 100 new originals in the next two years.

Srivastava noted that the platform will also be foraying into Malyalam and Telegu programming, and plans are afoot to launch 50 new titles in the next few years in addition to the 50 new Hindi originals

Completes 2 years

SonyLIV completed 2 years since its revamp last week and Srivastava credits the sports lineup created by the platform as part of the reason behind building its audience base.

He maintained that even without owning digital rights to IPL, Sony’s sports roster was a huge draw for the OTT audience. “We wanted to build SonyLIV as a brand that understands sports as well. Our content campaign was built around creating a community of premium users. For us, this is a journey of building this consumer base and expanding it to a larger audience. We have had prime properties in football and tennis, we have had Tokyo 2020, and we have also had prime test series in cricket. Yes, these are big properties but it does not stop us from building the sports community that we have.”

Srivastava also noted that another aim of SonyLIV is to also bring more diverse programming for its audience in the future. “For us, sports will certainly be a major enhancer in the next two years, but originals will also be another major lever. We have a pipeline of originals in Hindi, where we will be releasing 1-2 Hindi originals every month,” said Srivastava.