Sops will boost steel sector : RINL CMD

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

The Visakhapatnam steel plant — Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd is taking several steps to cut costs, improve efficiency and survive and thrive in the present difficult market conditions, according to Chairman and Managing Director PK Rath. He was reviewing the performance of the plant on Monday with senior officials. Rath said steps were being taken to improve the cash flow. The recent incentives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give a boost to the economy in general and the steel sector also, he added. Producing steel at the lowest cost was of the utmost importance. The company is also focussing on production of special steels and exports.

