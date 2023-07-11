State-run South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will set up solar power projects of 600 megawatt (MW) capacity for which the Coal India (CIL) subsidiary will invest more than ₹1,000 crore.

SECL will develop rooftop and ground mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity as part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify business and achieve net-zero energy goals, the Coal Ministry said.

SECL contributed around one-fourth of CIL’s total coal production of around 703 million tonnes (MT) in FY23.

The Miniratna PSU plans to develop projects at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore, some of which would be implemented in RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company)/ BOO (Build-Own-Operate) mode, the Ministry added.

Chhattisgarh projects

Solar power projects of more than 180 MW are already in various phases of development spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. SECL recently commissioned rooftop solar projects of 580 kWp capacity in Johilla, Jamuna-Kotma and Kusmunda areas.

A 40 MW ground-mounted, grid-connected solar PV plant is being developed in Bhatgaon and Bishrampur areas in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district. The project is at the execution stage and is likely to be commissioned during FY23.

The management is also working on a project report for installation of another 40 MW ground-mounted solar PV plant in Johilla area in Madhya Pradesh. SECL has also floated a tender for a 4-MW rooftop solar project and installation feasibility of a floating solar power plant at Sharda OC mine in Sohagpur Area in Madhya Pradesh is also being explored.

Net-zero status

CIL has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero status by installing 3,000 MW capacity renewable energy projects by 2026 as part of a broader plan to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and move towards a more sustainable future.

Recently, CIL teamed up with Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) to explore potential sites for pumped storage power (PSP) projects within its abandoned mines.

It is promoting renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint of coal mining and move towards the goal of net zero carbon emissions. With the power generated from the above projects, the company is striving to balance its power needs for coal mining and allied activities.