South32 selects TCS as strategic partner

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2021

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by South32, a global mining and metals company, to enhance its IT operating model and provide application as well as infrastructure services critical to its global operations.

The multi-year managed services partnership builds on the relationship TCS has had with South32 to enable accelerated execution of recent divestiture programs, and track employee health and safety at South32’s global mining sites during the pandemic. Under the new contract, management of critical infrastructure that was previously managed by multiple service-providers has been consolidated with TCS, driving end-to-end accountability.

“To achieve our strategic goal, it is imperative that we work with partners who have the global network aligned to South32 operations and offer the breadth of services required for an organisation like ours. In TCS we found a partner who understood our vision of simplification and had proven experience in establishing a resilient technology foundation,” said Sara Braund, Vice President, Digital Technology, South32.

“The mining industry is embarking on digital transformation journeys to drive greater productivity, health and safety, and environmental sustainability. Foundational to all this is a resilient and future-proof digital core that will provide the flexibility, agility and resources needed to sustain their transformation journeys,” said Seema Mehra, Head, Energy & Resources – UK, Europe and ANZ, TCS.

