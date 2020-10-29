SP Group wants pro-rata split of listed assets, brand in settling dispute with Tata Sons

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has sought settling the disputes in valuation of its holdings in Tata Sons by conducting a pro-rata split of listed assets and brand, by a neutral third-party valuation.

This is because the share price value of the listed assets is already known, while the brand valuation has already been done by the Tata group, SP Group said in its filing before the Supreme Court today.

READ THE STORY: SP Group to file details of proposed settlement deal with Tata Sons before SC this week

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told BusinessLine that SP Group would file details of proposed settlement deal with Tata Sons before SC this week.

Tata Sons is effectively a two-group company with the Tata Group comprising Tata Trusts, Tata family members, and Tata companies holding about 81.6 per cent of the share capital, and Mistry family owning the balance 18.37 per cent.

Tata Sons is a core investment company and is the holding company for the Tata Group and its value arises from its stake in listed equities, non-listed equities, the brand, cash balances and immovable assets, SP Group said in the filing.

The value of 18.37 per cent stake of SP Group in Tata Sons is more than ₹1.75-lakh crore, it said.

As a non-cash settlement, SP Group should be given pro-rata shares in listed entity or entities of Tata Group, where Tata Sons currently owns stakes. For example, 72 per cent of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is owned by Tata Sons, and SP Group’s ownership of 18.37 per cent translates to 13.22 per cent shareholding of TCS (valued at ₹1.35-lakh crore at present market capitalisation of TCS).

Pro-rata share of the brand value adjusted for net debt (that is debt less cash and cash equivalents) can be settled in cash and or in listed securities. For the unlisted companies, an expedited valuation can be done with a valuer selected by both sides. This again can be settled in cash and or in listed securities, SP Group’s filing said.

Talking about the benefits of the separation scheme, SP Group said the pro-rata separation of assets and liabilities would be a fair and equitable solution to all stakeholders and largely non-cash settlement would ease pressure on Tata to raise large quantum of debt.

This also minimises any dispute on valuation as the value of listed companies is based on last traded price.

Further, Tata Sons would continue to have control over the underlying assets and more than 51 per cent stake in its crown jewel TCS.

Similar schemes can also be used to provide liquidity to the Tata Group companies, who have cross-holdings in Tata Sons.

The contours of the deal have to be approved by Tata Sons and the Supreme Court before it is implemented. If agreed upon by all parties, this could signal the end of a 70-year partnership with the Tatas.

On October 15, Tata Sons said it had not received any formal request or proposal from SP Group on the latter's decision to part ways with it. In any event, since the matter is sub-judice, Tata Sons will wait for the court proceedings to resume on October 28, it had said in the statement.

Also read: No formal proposal received from SP Group to part ways with us: Tata Sons

Also read: Group told to maintain ‘status quo’ on Tata Sons share pledge

According to SP Group’s earlier filing before the apex court, the 18.37 per cent stake is valued at about ₹1.78-lakh crore (total valuation of Tata Sons at ₹9.71-lakh crore) and Tata Sons has the first right of refusal for the stake.

However, according to industry experts, the SP Group may find it difficult to get buyers for its stake in Tata Sons due to its high valuation, while lack of voting rights is also another drawback.

READ THE STORY: ‘High valuation will be a major hurdle in SP Group’s bid to sell stake in Tata Sons’

Also read: Shapoorji Pallonji Group to part ways with Tata Sons

The groups – SP Group and Tata Sons - have been in a protracted legal battle since Cyrus Mistry was ousted as the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2016.