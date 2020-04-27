SP Infra sells five operational solar energy assets to KKR

Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital (SP Infra) will sell five operational solar energy assets to global investment firm KKR for $204 million (₹1,554 crore). The portfolio comprises 169 MW (DC) in Maharashtra and 148 MW (DC) in Tamil Nadu.

Established in 1865, Shapoorji Pallonji Group is present in engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services, and has around 69,000 employees.

Mukundan Srinivasan, Managing Director of SP Infra, said, “This deal further demonstrates SP Infra’s continued track record of developing high-quality infrastructure assets in its chosen spaces, creating value for further growth in its businesses, and be the partner of choice for high-quality international investors like KKR.”

David Luboff, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure, KKR, said, “We are pleased to extend our Infrastructure franchise in Asia and India through this investment in a portfolio of fully operational solar energy projects. Given the growing demand across Asia-Pacific for sustainable energy solutions, we also see this as a great example of how KKR can bring capital and expertise to assets to help meet the demand for infrastructure development. Looking ahead, we are excited to explore even more renewable energy opportunities in India and overseas.”

Sanjay Nayar, CEO of KKR India, added, “SP Infra and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group are recognized in India and worldwide for the high quality of their renewable energy projects, and given the government’s ambitious target of achieving 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, we believe this is an attractive time to invest in this portfolio, and provide even greater solar energy solutions to communities across India.”

This is second solar asset sale by Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure. Last year it completed sale of 194 MW of operating solar portfolio to Sprng Energy, renewable energy arm of investment firm Actis.