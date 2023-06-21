Digantara, a space situational awareness (SSA) company announced on June 20 that it has raised $10 million in a Series A1 funding round to further develop its Space-Mission Assurance Platform (Space-MAP).

The round was led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) with participation from Kalaari Capital. This round also included participation from Global Brains, a Japan-based venture capital firm, Campus Fund, and the founders of IIFL Wealth. The company raised a seed round of $2.5 million from Kalaari Capital in 2021.

The fresh infusion of capital will allow Digantara to deploy the first phase of its space-based surveillance satellite constellation. The capital will also allow the company to accelerate the development of its downstream SSA service with the aim to offer them in a comprehensive manner by the second quarter of 2024.

“We will invest heavily in launching our space tech infrastructure to track previously unobservable objects and significantly increase data points. We are immensely grateful to have the support and unwavering belief of world-class investors who share our vision. Their backing is a testament to the transformative potential of our mission to make space sustainable.” said Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Digantara.

Spread across Bengaluru and Singapore, Digantara is a 30-member team. Their areas of expertise include astrodynamics, photonics, and space weather. The team is also backed by advisors with more than three decades of expertise in the domain.

Digantara is developing an end-to-end solution to address the difficulties of space operations and situational awareness through its Space-MAP. It will serve as a solution for all space operations supporting stakeholders across the space value chain and life cycle of a spacecraft mission.