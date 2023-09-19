Spanish building materials manufacturer Travipos SA will set up an ethanol plant in West Bengal's Siliguri and a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant in New Jalpaiguri, a senior official said.

The firm will invest ₹150 crore for the ethanol plant and another ₹100 crore for the concrete sleeper manufacturing unit, the official said on Monday.

“Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, principal secretary of the industries department and other business leaders visited the factory’s premises in Spain’s Constanti recently,” he added.

"Travipos is setting up an ethanol plant of 2 lakh-litre daily capacity in Siliguri at an investment of ₹150 crore. It is also setting up a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant at a cost of more than ₹ 100 crore," he said.

Dwivedi and other officials are part of the delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai.

