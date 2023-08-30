Spark Capital, a Chennai-based mid-market investment banking and financial services company, is stepping up focus on private wealth and asset management business.

Started as an investment banking advisory firm in 2022, Spark Capital has over the years organically expanded its offerings ranging from institutional equities to structured finance advisory to equity asset management and private wealth management with over $10 billion worth of private equity and merger & acquisition (M&A) deals across diverse sectors. In 2022, Spark Capital divested institutional equities to focus on advisory, asset and wealth management.

Industry veterans

Its private wealth subsidiary, Spark Private Wealth integrates investment banking and asset management expertise, presenting bespoke solutions for private wealth management. The company has appointed private wealth and asset management veterans Arpita Vinay and S Ganashyam as co-CEOs.

In a press statement, Y Ramarao, Founder & Senior Managing Director, Spark Capital, said the leadership of Arpita and Ganashyam, supported by the founding leadership of Spark Capital, will steer the creation of a reputable and highly recommended private wealth and asset management franchise.

Spark Private Wealth has a team of over 200 private bankers and experts. Its multi-family office proposition offers comprehensive portfolio monitoring, investment management, estate planning and tax services for ultra HNI families, ensuring complete alignment of interests. Spark Capital is present in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.