Spark Financial Holdings said it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Exterprise on the sale of its Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) business to Fornax, a business services & BPM firm.

Founded in 2015, Exterprise’s RCM business is a fast-growing segment with about 500 professionals. It offers a range of RCM solutions from payment to account receivables. It has a presence in the US and India.

Fornax, backed by Carpediem Capital, is a digitally driven Business Services/BPM platform that started operations in 2022. Fornax offers a range of services to its 100+ customers through its 27,000+ employees, including staff augmentation, IT staffing/services, gig workforce, engineering Services, BPM, and others.

Over the past three years alone, Spark has executed 17 cross-border deals, totalling more than $2 billion, boasting a 100 per cent transaction closure rate, a statement said.

