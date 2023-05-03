The SPARSH Group of hospitals, a multi-specialty healthcare provider in Karnataka, announced the launch of three medical centres - the Institute of IVF and Reproductive Medicine, the Institute of Cosmetology and Cosmetic Surgery, and the Da Vinci X Robotic Programme with a total investment of ₹15 crore.

This announcement is part of the group’s expansion plans, which will see the launch of two new hospitals in Bengaluru with over ₹250 crore investment, the company said. In addition, it will double its existing bed capacity of 800 to 1,400 in the next two years.

“The advanced medical technologies used in the new specialties will empower our doctors to deliver the best treatment in healthcare. We want to grow exponentially and be on a high platform with a high purpose, and fulfill the goal of making quality healthcare accessible to all,” said Sharan Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic surgeon, SPARSH Group of Hospitals.

SPARSH Group operates five healthcare facilities across Karnataka—three in Bengaluru and the others in Davanagere and Hassan and claims to have treated over two million patients. The group offers comprehensive care in over 35 specialties that include neurology, gastro, mother and child care, cardiac care, uro-nephrology, oncology, among others.

The new specialties of the hospital chain were unveiled on its 17 th Hospital Day anniversary and will diversify the group’s multi- and super-specialty approach.