The SPARSH Group of Hospitals has unveiled a 250-bed speciality hospital at Yelahanka, Bangalore. The group has invested nearly ₹250 crores in the hospital. It is equipped with over 50 critical care beds, a dedicated NICU with more than 20 beds for newborns, two Cath Labs and 10 advanced operation theatres to serve patients of all age groups.

The hospital aims to provide comprehensive and specialised care spanning 40 specialties and Centers of Excellence in areas such as Neurosciences, Cardiac Sciences, Gastro Sciences, Renal Sciences, Women and Childcare, Head and Neck Surgery, Trauma Care, and Emergency Medicine. The hospital also offers 24/7 emergency care and diagnostic services and a drive-through pharmacy for convenient access.

Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, Bangalore said, “We take great pride in unveiling our Seventh super-speciality hospital in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. With our devoted multi-disciplinary team of specialists, the hospital strives to redefine patient experience and achieve optimal clinical outcomes, thereby ensuring to fulfill all health care requirements of the people in this part of Bengaluru.” added Dr. Sharan.

The SPARSH Group has treated over 2 million patients and currently operates seven healthcare facilities with over 1000 beds across Karnataka, with five in Bengaluru, two in Davanagere and Hassan, and one multi-speciality hospital coming up on Hennur road with a focus on cancer care.

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)