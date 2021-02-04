SpearUAV, Paras Aerospace ink pact to unveil Ninox 40 system in India

SpearUAV, Israel-based developers and suppliers of unique Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) solutions for defence and Homeland Security (HLS) applications — signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, to introduce the unique encapsulated Ninox 40 system to the Indian market for use by military forces, paramilitary, internal security, and law enforcement agencies.

Ninox 40 is a micro-tactical, cost-effective drone system, featuring an encapsulated drone and control unit.

“The defence sector in India faces challenges in surveillance of multiple international bordersas well as dealing with extreme natural forces, such as monsoon storms, cyclones and earthquakes,” Yishai Amir, CEO of SpearUAV said in a statement.

These challenges apply to the special forces, army, navy, various internal security divisions, and national disaster response teams. The cooperation between our companies will address the needs of these forces, in order to give every person, officer and first responder an immediate ISTAR capability to complete their mission and save lives.”

Specifically designed for single-user operation, the Ninox 40 is a micro-tactical, cost-effective drone system, featuring an encapsulated drone and control unit. Weighing under 250g. it is lightweight enough to be incorporated into the soldier’s vest during combat. The Ninox 40 has a flight capacity of up to 40 minutes, extensive ISTAR capabilities, day and night camera for enhanced situational awareness, automatic tracking, and can be launched on the move even in harsh environmental conditions.

“Paras is a recognised and a well-known defence technology provider catering to the Indian government organisations such as DRDO and Defence PSUs and the private sector across India and to companies from other Asian and Middle Eastern countries,” Pankaj Akula, CEO of Paras Aerospace, said.