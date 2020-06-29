Companies

Spencer’s reports ₹25-crore loss in Q4

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

RP-Sanjiv Goenka owned Spencer’s Retail has reported a standalone net loss of over ₹25 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

The organised retailer had a net profit of ₹3 crore (approx) in the year-ago-period. The company saw its total income during the period increase by over 6 per cent, year-on-year, to ₹565 crore.

Profit is lower primarily on account of higher costs. Gross margins stood at 21.2 per cent and EBITDA at 4.7 per cent.

In notes to its profit and loss statement, the company has maintained that it has adopted AS 116 – Leases, with effect from April 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. In the results for the current period, operating lease expense, which was identified as other expense in previous periods, is now identified as depreciation expense for right-of-use of asset and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability. Pursuant to this, loss for the quarter increased by ₹3 crore.

For the full year, Spencer’s reported a net loss of ₹57 crore and a total income of ₹2,403 crore, on a standalone basis.

Nature’s Basket Ltd, which it acquired earlier this fiscal, reported a turnover of ₹86 crore in Q4’20 with a total of 33 stores having a trading area of 0.88 Lakh sq ft as on March 31, 2020

According to Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer’s Retail Ltd, for the financial year the company has grown at 8.5 per cent despite headwinds in the retail industry. “We have successfully completed the integration of Nature’s Basket Limited and we will start witnessing synergies in the coming months,” he added.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, the company maintained that with the lockdown in force, the ability of the customers to reach its stores is limited. Hence, it has launched alternate means and platforms for its customers to place orders and purchase their requirements. Online business has also picked up significantly. “Normal operations have resumed first week of June for all verticals,” it maintained.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Spencers Retail Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Steel posts ₹1,615-crore loss on ₹3,141-crore provisioning