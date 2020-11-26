Spencer’s retail announces Black Friday sale

After its overwhelming success last year, Spencer’s Retail is back with it’s Black Friday Sale, in all 160 outlets across the country during November 27 to November 29.

This year, shoppers can save even more with products priced as they were 10 years ago (Dus Saal Purane Daam). They can choose from a range of 1,500 products which will be available at a flat discount of 50 per cent and even more. Also customers can avail themselves of Cashback offers up to ₹750 off with HDFC credit cards.

Devendra Chawla, CEO Spencer’s Retail and Nature Basket, in a statement said: “At Spencer’s our constant endeavour has been to ensure savings for our customers every time they shop with us. With Black Friday Sales, our customers can avail one of the lowest price drops of the year across online, phone delivery and Instore channels.”

The shopping extravaganza will be on at various Spencer’s stores and online at: www.spencers.in/app for 3 days.