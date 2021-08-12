SPIC posts ₹28-cr net profit in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Leading fertiliser manufacturer Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) reported a net profit of ₹28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, when compared to a profit of ₹3 crore in the same quarter last year.
Total income was higher at ₹500 crore compared to ₹321 crore. During the June 2021 quarter, the company’s production and sale of urea were at 1.80 lakh tonnes and 1.78 lakh tonnes respectively.
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to heave uncertainty at the Indian economy. However, the agri-sector has seen a good comeback and demand is rising; as per government records, it was the only sector which registered growth in Q1FY22, according to a statement.
“SPIC has delivered healthy results despite the pandemic challenges. Going ahead, we hope to continue improving our performance through efficient operations. With a keen focus on sustainable production, we are committed to aiding Indian farmers with their growth and prosperity,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.
The company had started receiving natural gas from March 13 and had become a gas-based urea manufacturing unit.
