Companies

SPIC posts ₹42 cr net in Q4 FY21

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2021

Company recorded a net profit of ₹51.85 crores as compared to ₹56.94 crore in FY20

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd has reported a 49 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹42.50 crore despite a fall in income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against ₹28.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations was lower by 32 per cent at ₹350.72 crore (₹515.10 crore). Operating profit stood at ₹37.27 crore (₹28.57 crore), according to a statement.

Annual performance

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net profit of ₹51.85 crores as compared to ₹56.94 crore in FY20.

Also read: SPIC enters natural gas era

Its operating profit was ₹46.62 crore (₹56.98 crore). It earned total income of ₹1,555.59 crores (₹2,089.65 crore).

“SPIC’s performance even during such tough times showcases the company’s resilient business model with a focus on customer needs, efficient manufacturing and profitability.

The team’s ability to continue operations despite various pandemic challenges is commendable,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.

Published on June 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.