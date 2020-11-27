SPIC sets up model fertiliser shop in Kerala’s Idukki

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC), an agri-nutrient and fertiliser company, has inaugurated a model fertiliser retail shop (MFRS) in Chettukuzhy, Idukki district, Kerala. It is the first private fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in the State, says a company press release.
The shop is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4,000 farmers. Idukki district has a potential retail market for plantation crops such as cardamom, tea, coffee, pepper, and vegetables.
Besides selling quality fertilisers at a genuine price, MFRS will provide a range of consulting and agriculture-related services for enhanced farm productivity. These include advice on organic and chemical fertiliser usage, soil and seed testing services among others.
Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, SPIC, said that the MFRS will provide tailor-made scientific advisory solutions to help local farmers increase their yield and maintain better soil health and nutrition. The availability of quality agri-nutrients at genuine prices will empower the farmers ensuring better productivity, income, and prosperity, he said in the release.
