SpiceJet all set for flights to London from Dec 4

SpiceJet is to start flying from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow from December 4 this year, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said on Monday.

The flight will operate two times a week between Delhi and London and once a week between Mumbai and London.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Singh said that this is the first long haul scheduled flight that SpiceJet is launching. He added that “soon” there will be announcements for long haul flights by SpiceJet to various countries to which India travel. The flight will be operated under the India-UK air bubble agreement. Singh said that the start of the flight will allow passengers arriving here to connect to over 50 destinations that SpiceJet flies to.

The airline will operate an Airbus A-330-900 New Engine Option to operate on the India-UK route. The low-cost carrier will offer business and economy class seats on the flight between India and the UK. London will be the 10th international destination to which SpiceJet will be operating.

SpiceJet was recently designated as an Indian carrier which could fly to the UK.