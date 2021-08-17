SpiceJet announces transfer of logistics business to SpiceXpress

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
SpiceJet, on Tuesday, announced it would transfer its cargo and logistics services on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress, and Logistics Private Limited.
“The proposed transfer of business to SpiceXpress will allow the new company to rapidly grow its innovative logistics platform and its unique fulfilment as a service business model,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement.
SpiceXpress will also be able to raise capital independent of SpiceJet to fund this growth, he added.
He said he was confident that the performance of SpiceXpress as an independent entity will leverage and unlock significant value for SpiceJet and all its shareholders.
Also see: SpiceJet shares tumble nearly 12% after Q1 earnings
The airline’s statement said, “The logistics business has been valued at ₹2,555.77 crore based on an independent valuation exercise carried out by the company, and the purchase consideration for the same shall be discharged by SpiceXpress by issuance of shares of SpiceXpress to SpiceJet, subject to all approvals as may be required.”
It is expected that SpiceXpress will operate as a separate entity upon transfer of business on or around October 1, the statement said.
While SpiceXpress will operate as a separate entity, SpiceJet will continue to provide certain transportation services, ground and logistics support, management services, sharing, and provisioning of resources to SpiceXpress, it added.
SpiceJet said all related assets and liabilities, including know-how, trademark, licenses, franchises, customer contracts, and a distribution network of cargo and logistics business would be transferred to SpiceXpress.
As per the quarterly results for the period ending June 30, the logistics arm continued with its strong growth reporting yet another profitable quarter with a net profit of ₹30 crore.
“The revenue increased by 285 per cent to ₹473 crore for the reported quarter as compared to ₹166 crore in the same quarter last year,” the statement noted.
The logistics arm has a network which spans over 68 domestic and 110 international destinations including the US, Europe and Africa.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...