SpiceJet board meet remains inconclusive

SpiceJet on Monday said it’s board meet to declare Q3FY22 results “could not commence”. With the Board meet remaining “inconclusive”, because of paucity of time, it stood adjourned to February 15.

“… as the meeting of the Audit Committee for approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 remains inconclusive and adjourned to February 15, 2022 due to paucity of time. Accordingly, the Board Meeting originally scheduled on February 14, 2022 also stands adjourned to February 15, 2022 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021,” it said in a notification to the bourses.

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window is now closed upto February 17, 2022 (end of the day), it added.