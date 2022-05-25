SpiceJet faces ransomware attack

SpiceJet flight departures on Wednesday morning was impacted following a ransomware attack that the airlines faced on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the airlines said, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.”

