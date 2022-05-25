hamburger

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: May 25, 2022
The situation has been rectified, said the airline in a statement

SpiceJet flight departures on Wednesday morning was impacted following a ransomware attack that the airlines faced on Tuesday. 

In a tweet, the airlines said, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.” 

