The Directorate General Civil Aviation, on Tuesday, removed SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance following ₹3000 crore fund infusion and rectification of operational deficiencies.

The DGCA had placed the low cost airline under surveillance in August as a cash crunch led to payment delays and flight cancellations. It’s domestic market share fell to 2 per cent in September from 2.3 per cent in August due to depletion in its fleet.

IndiGo and Air India have been gainers at SpiceJet’s expense and the two airlines increased their market share to 63 per cent (from 62.4) and 15.1 per cent (from 14.7) respectively on a month on month basis.

Overall domestic airlines flew 13 million passengers in September compared to 13.1 million passengers in August..

In a statement, DGCA said a total of 266 spot checks were carried out as part of the enhanced surveillance mechanism. “It has been ensured that deficiencies and findings found during the spot checks have been subject to suitable rectification action by the operator. In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime. However, random spot checks shall continue to be carried out across the operational fleet to ensure continuing safety of operations,” the civil aviation regulator said.

